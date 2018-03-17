LATEST NEWS
Greece
First recipients of Antetokounmpo scholarship announced
16 dead, many missing in suspected migrant boat sinking
Greeks vent fury over soldiers being ‘held hostage’ in Turkey
Defence minister says arrests have aggravated already strained ties between two countries
Turkey refuses to release Greek border guards in spy row
Lawyers say pair strayed across heavily defended frontier accidentally while on patrol
Antikythera shipwreck yields bronze arm – and hints at spectacular haul of statues
Arm points to existence of at least seven statues from Greek shipwreck, already the source of most extensive and exciting
Research vessel scans and reveals the secrets of Santorini and Kolumbo volcanoes
ATHENS, GREECE – Greece’s coast guard said Saturday the bodies of 16 people were recovered from the sea off a Greek island in the eastern Aegean following the sinking of a suspected migrant smuggling boat.
A massive search and rescue operation was underway to locate about a dozen more people believed missing.
The bodies of four children, one man and one woman were recovered off the island of Agathonisi, south of the island of Samos, the coast guard said. Three people, two women and a man, managed to reach the coast and alert authorities.
The three told authorities they had been in a wooden boat that sank with an estimated 21 people on board. The reasons for the sinking were not immediately clear, and authorities said the total number of people who had been on board was also not clear.
Three aircraft, Greek…
On This Day
- 1821: Livadeia joined the War of Independence under Athanasios Diakos.
- 1864: The Ionian Islands became part of Greece
- 1941: The Battle of Cape Matapan (Cape Tainaro) took place during World War II.
- 2007: A 25-year old fan was killed during riots in Athens, prior to a women's volleyball game between Panathinaikos and Olympiakos.
- Births: Pavlos Melas, hero of the Macedonian Struggle (1870), Kostas Virvos, songwriter (1926), Vangelis Papathanasiou, composer (1943), Marina Sirtis, Greek-British actress (1960), Voula Patoulidou, athlete (1965).
- Deaths: Nikos Pentzaropoulos, footballer (1979).
WORLD
EUROPE
NEWS
Turkey rages after coup ‘plotter’ is granted asylum in Greece
The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Saturday slammed a decision in Greece to grant asylum to a…
EU could ‘scrap refugee quota scheme’
European council president Donald Tusk to tell EU summit that mandatory quotas have been ‘divisive and ineffective’