The government’s goal was to conclude the second review by the end of January and then join the European Central Bank’s quantitative easing program in March, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras repeated in an impromptu talks with the journalists covering Parliament on Wednesday.

According to the prime minister, 2017 will be “the year of the real economy” in which the government wanted to change the political agenda, begin a discussion on revising the constitution and the Greek economy’s “productive reconstruction”.

Freshly arrived from Crete after the roll-call vote in favour of suspending a VAT hike on the islands hardest hit by the migration and refugee crisis, Tsipras once again ruled out the prospect of snap elections.

“It is not our intention and, since it is not, how can we have elections. In order for a government to hold elections there must be a reason and such a reason does not exist. It is not our hobby to have elections,” he said.

Tsipras is due to address an event at the Athens Hilton hotel on Thursday morning for the signature of an agreement between the European Investment Fund and the European Investment Bank activating an Equity Fund of Funds for Greece.

At noon, the prime minister will meet European Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Cretu at the Maximos Mansion.