Speculations that the tour to Crete was an elections campaign are nonsense, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said in a meeting with Archibishop of Crete Irineos.

“We are at the beginning of the government’s 4-year term,” Tsipras noted.

“Elections will be held in September 2019,” the prime minister underlined. “Two targets will have been met by then,” he said. These will be the exit from the supervision programmes in the middle of our term and the great vision of the country’s productive reconstruction, he added.

