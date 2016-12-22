Greece and Iran have a shared desire to make their historic ties even closer, Alternate Foreign Minister George Katrougalos said on Thursday, in statements to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA) after his return from Tehran.

“Our aim is to make Greece a privileged interlocutor of Iran, given Greece’s expressed policy of becoming a bridge between Europe and the broader region,” Katrougalos said. He noted that Iran was a country just emerging from sanctions imposed by the international community, following the agreement over its nuclear programme, which was trying to find its way and its role in the world.

The main issues discussed during Katrougalos’ five-day visit, which ended on Wednesday, were bilateral political and economic relations, with emphasis on investments, energy and tourism.