“Greece owes you a lot for your valuable support […] whenever our Land and our People need it at critical times,” Prokopis Pavlopoulos said in a letter to the Greek Diaspora.

Th e President also underlined that all Greeks will strive “Greece and its people to have the future they deserve. I reiterate with emphasis that we will do so as part of our non-negotiable participation in the European Union and the eurozone. Because it is now common consciousness, and among our partners, that Greece can’t consider its existence outside the European Union and the European Union will lose its own identity without Greece.”

Finally, the President stressed that in a world where all kinds of inequalities rise, where the existential issue, for Europe and its culture, the refugee issue, has not been solved, Greece is governed by the rule of law that defends the principles and the necessity of welfare state.