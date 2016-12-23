Over 1,200 children migrants and refugees completed their first trimester in school, according to the International Migration Organisation (IMO).

IMO said that 35 school buses transfer every day children from 13 hosting centers throughout the country to the closest schools.

The schools opened their doors to children migrants and refugees that stay in hosting centers on October 10 and the organisation safeguards the children’s’ transport from the centers to the schools and provides them with school bags, pens and pencils and notebooks. The programme is financed by EU extraordinary mechanism and is part of the broader project “Assistance and protection to migrants and refugees stranded in Greece”.

According to Greek Education Ministry’s planning, 400 additional children refugees and migrants will go to school in January after the end of Christmas holidays.

