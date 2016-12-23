Politics USA World Entertainment

Backlash kicked up as the Rockettes picked for inauguration

mm

Posted on December 23, 2016, 4:36 pm
0 secs

The Radio City Rockettes will be dancing at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration next month but not everyone is kicking up their heels at the booking.

One of the famed dancers took to Instagram to say she was “embarrassed and disappointed,” triggering calls for a boycott by some on social media. Critics have posted the phone number of the dancers’ union to urge complaints.

The American Guild of Variety Artists, which represents the Rockettes, has not publicly responded, nor has the Madison Square Garden Company, which employs the dancers.

The Rockettes, who have performed at Radio City Music Hall since the 1930s, have previously appeared in Super Bowl halftime shows, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parades and George W. Bush’s inaugurations in 2001 and 2005.

mm

Voice of America (VOA) is the largest U.S. international broadcaster, providing news and information in more than 40 languages to an estimated weekly audience of 236.6 million people. VOA produces content for digital, television, and radio platforms. It is easily accessed via your mobile phone and on social media. It is also distributed by satellite, cable, FM and MW, and is carried on a network of more than 2300 affiliate stations.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

US abstains as UN condemns Israeli settlements

NEXT ARTICLE

Tsipras: Greece is emerging from the crisis, meeting commitments

Related Post

Mitsotakis: Tsipras the ‘prime minister of eternal austerity’

Mitsotakis: Tsipras the ‘prime minister of eternal austerity’
/ Dec 22
Greek PM pledges support for farmers, says recovery can’t depend on tourism alone

Greek PM pledges support for farmers, says recovery can’t depend on tourism alone
/ Dec 20
Corruption critic Navalny to run for Russian Presidency

Corruption critic Navalny to run for Russian Presidency
/ Dec 13