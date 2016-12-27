The appeals of eight Turkish officers against their extradition to Turkey after they flew to Greece in a military helicopter a day after the failed coup will be discussed at the criminal section of the Supreme Court on January 10, 11 and 13, it was announced on Tuesday.

The Turkish government has demanded their extradition so that they can be tried for their alleged role in the failed coup.

The Athens’ Appeals Court issued recently contrary rulings allowing for the extradition of three out of the eight officers. Appeals prosecutor Antonis Liogas appealed against the ruling on the five officers and the defendants’ lawyers submitted a rejoinder for all the cases, arguing they are relevant and must be tried together.