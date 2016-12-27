Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez was indicted Tuesday in a corruption case involving public works.

Federal Judge Julian Ercolini approved charges of illicit association and fraudulent administration against Fernandez, and two former aides: ex-Planning Minister Julio de Vido and former Public Works Secretary Jose Lopez.

Also named was businessman Lazaro Baez, whose company allegedly benefited from irregular contracts.

The judge’s order froze the equivalent of $633 million of Fernandez’s assets.

 

mm

Voice of America (VOA) is the largest U.S. international broadcaster, providing news and information in more than 40 languages to an estimated weekly audience of 236.6 million people. VOA produces content for digital, television, and radio platforms. It is easily accessed via your mobile phone and on social media. It is also distributed by satellite, cable, FM and MW, and is carried on a network of more than 2300 affiliate stations.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

US accuses Chinese citizens of hacking law firms, insider trading

NEXT ARTICLE

ND: Tsakalotos letter to institutions shows ‘repentance and subordination’

Related Post