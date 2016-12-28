The government is pursuing a growth based on infrastructure projects throughout the country, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said on Wednesday, during a visit to Corinth.

“The government is committed to developing not only Corinth, but the entire region. We pursue a development that is based on infrastructure projects in all regions of the country,” he said during a meeting with Corinth mayor Alexandros Pnevmatikos.

Commenting on an earlier visit to the city hospital, Tzanakopoulos said the government will also support the national health system with the hiring of new doctors.

“In unfavorable conditions and given the budgetary constraints, we are trying to reverse the situation that was created mainly after 2009, when the national health system was impaired and millions of citizens lost access to it,” he said. “Already we have made the first steps in one-and-a-half year to reverse this trend and in 2016, 3,600 doctors were hired,” he added.

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

