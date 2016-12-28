Guards working in museums and archaeological sites announced on Tuesday they are temporarily suspending their announced strike due to start on December 30 after receiving assurances by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras who pledged 200 new positions for guards through the hiring system known as Supreme Council for Civil Personnel Selection (ASEP).

According to their union, the new positions will help strengthen the security of museums and archaeological sites without burdening the budget as the government will no longer have to hire seasonal staff.