Police in Rio de Janeiro say the Greek ambassador to Brazil has been missing since Monday.

Police said in a statement Thursday that Kyriakos Amiridis was last seen Monday night in the city of Nova Iguacu, 40 kilometers northwest of Rio de Janeiro.

Amiridis was vacationing in the area and was expected to return to work January 9, according to embassy officials. The embassy did not confirm whether he is missing, only that diplomatic officials are “waiting for further information.”

Rio state police say they have opened a missing person case. According to Brazilian media, the ambassador’s wife reported him missing after he left their holiday apartment in Nova Iguacu and failed to return.

Iguacu took the post in Rio this year. He previously served as Greece’s ambassador to Libya from 2012 to 2016.