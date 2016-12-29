Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed on the phone earlier on Thursday with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras the condition in Syria and the developments in the Cyprus issue, according to a Kremlin announcement.

The two top officials “discussed a series of international issues, among them, the condition in Syria and the Cyprus issue”

Alexis Tsipras sent his condolences to President Putin on the assassination of Russian ambassador Andrey Karlov in Ankara and the airplane tragedy in the Black Sea, said Kremlin’s announcement.