Athens will usher in the New Year with music, dancing and other celebrations which will be held at the pedestrian walkway of Apostolou Pavlou in Thisio, as of 22:00.

Two stages will host alternating bands and artists who will interact with the audience and each other. On the small stage, the first artists will be Marietta Fafouti and Marina Rizou. On the large stage facing the Acropolis, the first band to play will be “Dreamy Whispers”, after whom actors Smaragda Karydi and Thodoris Atheridis will present a show welcoming the New Year.

A few minutes before midnight, Athens mayor Giorgos Kaminis will come on stage for the traditional countdown, which will be followed by a fireworks show. The music will continue until 01:00 when singer-songwriter Kostis Maraveyas will take to the stage with the municipal “Big Band.”

mm

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Brazil police suspect wife in murder of Greek Ambassador: TV report

Related Post

A Miracle That People Want

A Miracle That People Want
/ Sep 17
A modern Greek tragedy based on history?

A modern Greek tragedy based on history?
/ Apr 16
Brazil police: Body found in Rio believed to be Greek Ambassador

Brazil police: Body found in Rio believed to be Greek Ambassador
/ Dec 30