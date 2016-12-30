Living conditions for refugees on Greece’s islands is “regrettable and infuriating”, the head of the MSF (Doctors without Borders) mission in Greece, Clément Perrin, told ATHENS-Macedonian News Agency (ANA) on Friday.

Perrin said families with newborn babies or small children are still living in tents even as temperatures have dropped to five above Celsius during the night. According to MSF data, in Samos there are 329 tents available for 100 people – 120 of which outside the hotspot – without heating and access to hot water. In Moria camp, Lesvos, apart from the prefabricated housing units which house families, the rest of the refugees live in tents without heating and hot water is only available in the morning, which causes large queues.

“Greek authorities promised months ago they would improve living conditions on the islands, but very little has been done,” Perrin said. “Very little has been done for the most vulnerable refugees, while they supposed to have been transferred to the mainland several weeks ago.”

He said conditions in the camps on the mainland have been improved, but noted a “lack of an appropriate design and plan” which resulted in the “partial or full evacuation of the camps during the last few days without proper coordination between the various bodies.”

The head of MSF in Greece also warned the UN refugee agency and the Greek government for the consequences of a lack in coordination, which he said affects the health of refugees. Health professionals working at the camps lose track of their patients and this leads to an interruption in the treatment for those who are in chronic treatment for mental issues or other chronic conditions.