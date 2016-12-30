Greece and Cyprus’ firm commitment to reach a just and viable solution on the Cyprus issue on the basis of UN resolutions was reaffirmed during the meeting between Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades in Athens, the prime minister’s office said on Friday.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades Speaking after the meeting, Cypriot government spokesman Nikos Christodoulides said Tsipras and Anastasiades’ meeting was meaningful, creative and highly constructive. Christodoulides said the two leaders “took very specific decisions which will be promoted through joint actions both on a European and international level,” adding that there was “complete understanding both on issues of substance and procedure.”

“The common aim, through the initiatives taken, is to end the occupation and reunify Cyprus as a modern, European state, without foreign guarantees and occupation armies,” the spokesman continued.

Asked about the joint actions he announced, Christodoulides said that the Greek premier and the Cypriot president will meet with the heads of the EU’s institutional bodies. He also mentioned the visit of Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias to New York and the meetings of Ioannis Kasoulides in the EU. “Exactly to promote these very specific decisions which were taken during today’s meeting,” he said.

Asked whether a meeting has been planned between Tsipras and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he said no date has been set.

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

