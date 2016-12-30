Greece’s retail sales increased for the second consecutive month in October, preliminary figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Friday.

Retail trade turnover climbed 1.3 percent year-over-year in October, slower than previous month’s 1.7 percent rise.

Excluding automotive fuel, retail trade went up 1.4 percent in October from a year ago. Sales of food products grew 2.9 percent, while those of non-food products dropped by 0.6 percent.

Retail sales volume increased at a stable pace of 2.4 percent annually in October.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 0.4 percent from September, when it increased by 1.0 percent.