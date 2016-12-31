There will be neither elections nor referendum, Minister for Digital Policy Nikos Pappas said in an interview with Realnews on Sunday and reassured that the second programme review will close soon.

“There is no reason for delays,” he underlined.

For the IMF participation in the programme, the Digital Policy Minister said that “Greece has accepted its participation for the sake of the agreement. It is its own decision now whether it will stay or not. Greece has met its commitments. The rest need to do the same.”

Asked whether the hard core of the creditors seek the collapse of Tsipras’ government, he replied: “It is reasonable that the hard core of the neoliberal European Right finds it difficult to accept this reality” of a left progressive government in Greece that achieves fiscal balance and puts the country on recovery course.”