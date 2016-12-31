“Our concern is the removal of inequalities, the change of the poverty climate and the relief of the weakest citizens, and we will continue to be working on this direction,” the President of the Parliament Nikos Voutsis said on his message for the New Year.

Voutsis wished that 2017 will be the year that the wounds of the society, as a result of the economic crisis, will be wounded.

As he said, 2016 was a year full of challenges, not only for our country, but for the whole world.

“Undoubtedly, the major political changes at international level, the economic crisis and the continuation of the war in the Middle East, have had an impact,” Voutsis noted and added that “our people addresses these problems with dignity.”

