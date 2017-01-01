Greece’s foreign ministry condemned on Sunday the “barbaric terrorist attack” carried out at an Istanbul nightclub early on New Year’s Day and expressed support for the Turkish people and the families of the victims.

“We express our undivided support for the Turkish people and address our sincere condolences to the families of the victims, as well as our wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured,” the ministry said in a statement.

According to official information so far, 39 people were killed and 69 were injured when a gunman opened fire inside the nightclub “Reina”.

A team from Greece’s general consulate in Istanbul said they didn’t locate any Greek citizens among the injured after visiting several hospitals in the city. Although the identities of the – so far – 39 victims have not all been revealed, consulate authorities have no information about Greek citizens or diaspora being among them. So far Turkish authorities have identified Israelis, Jordanians and Azeris among the 15 foreign nationals who died.

The general consulate also recommended caution to all Greeks visiting or currently living in the city as well as to avoid busy areas.

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

