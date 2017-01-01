President Prokopis Pavlopoulos expressed on Sunday his abhorrence for the deadly terrorist attack on a nightclub in Istanbul early on New Year’s Day.

The general secretary of the presidency, Ambassador Giorgos Gennimatas, expressed to Turkey’s Ambassador to Greece Yaşar Halit Çevik the president’s abhorrence “for the barbaric terror attack”.

Pavlopoulos also expressed the Greek people’s full support towards the Turkish people, his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and his best wishes to the injured for a speedy recovery.

