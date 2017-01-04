Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos is likely to meet with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras next week to discuss the Cyprus issue.

According to sources, the meeting will possibly take place on Tuesday after Tsipras’ meeting with political leaders and before his visit to Geneva for the critical conference.

“We are not going to face the Turkish stance retreating from our principles,” nor “will we adopt the Turkish reason of cultivating nationalism for domestic interests,” government sources told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA).

Greece -in constant coordination with Cyprus – is, according to the same sources, committed to achieving a just, sustainable, solution, based on UN Security Council resolutions, with elimination of the guarantees and the withdrawal of the occupying troops. “We will not proceed with illusions, given the timeless Turkish stance on Cyprus and the recent developments in the country. However, we will not start the talks on blame game rhetoric,” the sources added.

“We will remain on the negotiation table as far as it regards the issues of security and the guarantees, in which we are involved, for as long as necessary,” the government underlined.

SYRIZA MEP Chryssogonos sees difficulties

There are difficulties in the solution of the Cyprus issue, SYRIZA MEP Kostas Chryssogonos on Wednesday said in statements to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency’s radio station Praktoreio 104.9 FM.

As he noted, both Mustafa Akinci and Recep Tayyip Erdogan are facing pressure for different reasons, adding that the first one is at risk of staying out of the parliament, while the second one is seeking the change of regime.

Asked whether the terrorist attacks complicate the process of resolving the Cyprus problem, he estimated that they do not affect it.

Referring to the European Union, he said that it is an “ill structure” which although it has made progress in many issues, it still presents discrepancies.