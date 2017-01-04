Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias will be in New York on Thursday in order to meet on Friday the newly-elected Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, ahead of the top-level meeting on Cyprus in Geneva on January 12.

During his visit, Kotzias will also meet with the President of the General Assembly of the United Nations, Peter Thomson, the Chief Executive Officer of the American Jewish Committee (AJC), David Harris, the National Director Emeritus of the Anti-Defamation League, Abraham Foxman, and the United Nations Special Representative on FYROM’s name issue, Matthew Nimetz.