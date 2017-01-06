Phantis
Politics Greece

Mitsotakis: ‘A great collective effort is needed’

mm

Posted on January 06, 2017, 4:50 pm
2 mins

Main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday celebrated Epiphany on the island of Salamina, off the coast of Attica, where he attended the customary ceremony for the blessing of the waters.

“As we come into the eighth year of economic crisis and Greece resembles, more and more, a blocked society, our Church’s prayer for divine inspiration is today more timely than ever and also more necessary than ever. By itself, however, it is not enough. A great collective effort is needed,” the ND president said in a message afterward

“United, we Greeks will once again regain our self-confidence as a nation, guided by the values of sincerity, seriousness and responsibility, to begin the great effort for national reconstruction,” Mitsotakis added.

In an intervew published by the newspaper “Parapolitika” on Friday, which also coincided with the first anniversary since he took over ND’s leadership, Mitsotakis again expressed certainty that Greeks could emerge from the crisis if they worked together. He said his party was changing and providing the country with a way forward, saying that all the healthy forces in society had to be mobilised toward this end, without the divisions and exclusions of the past.

“I address all Greeks with the certainty that together we can succeed. We have survived much tougher times. The fundamental requirement now is that we speak the language of truth and restore trust between ourselves. To work together for a better present and future for the children of all Greeks,” he said.

Talking about his party’s internal elections on January 10, Mitsotakis said it was the “citizen’s mandate” that he proceed with a creative renewal of the country’s major centre-right party and that he was now acting on this mandate, promising major changes and new blood within ND.

mm

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Tsipras: Greece offers friendship to all but defends its territorial rights

NEXT ARTICLE

Greeks celebrate Epiphany and the blessing of the waters

Related Post

Tsipras: Greece offers friendship to all but defends its territorial rights

Tsipras: Greece offers friendship to all but defends its territorial rights
/ Jan 6
Mitsotakis: ‘No other government has harmed the country so much’

Mitsotakis: ‘No other government has harmed the country so much’
/ Dec 10
Backlash kicked up as the Rockettes picked for inauguration

Backlash kicked up as the Rockettes picked for inauguration
/ Dec 23