President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopis Pavlopoulos on Friday urged Greeks to stand united as they struggle to overcome the social and economic crisis and defend the country’s rights, in his message for the Feast of the Epiphany celebrated throughout the country.

“I hope that the Light of Christianity, which is both the light of our faith but also the light of our civilization, will lead our steps, the steps of Europe, the steps of humanity, to the path of peace, democracy and human dignity. Especially for our country and our nation, I hope the eternal radiance of Epiphany will illuminate, as a beacon of unbroken unity, our thoughts and our actions in our common sacred struggle to overcome the deep social and economic crisis and to defend fully our nation’s rights,” the president said after attending a ceremony for the blessing of the waters in central Athens.