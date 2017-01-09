Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday in a meeting with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras stressed the need for a solution to the Cyprus issue without occupation troops and an obsolete guarantee rationale.

“Our position is well known,” Mitsotakis stated and added: “A solution is needed as the illegal occupation of the northern part of Cyprus continues for 43 years. Important progress has been made so far. However, serious unresolved issues and differences still remain.”

“Greece and Cyprus want a solution,” he said and underlined: “However, any solution cannot be made acceptable. There are clear terms and conditions. A solution that will resist in time is needed. An efficient and viable solution consistent with the international law and the European acquis. In line with the European principles and values,” Mitsotakis noted.

“A solution of stability and peace in the European Union so that Greek and Turkish Cypriots enjoy the fruits of European participation without occupation forces and outdated reasonable guarantees and rights of intervention. Such logic cannot exist in a reunited Cyprus, member – state of the European Union.”