A new malfunction at the Kardia III power unit on Monday afternoon, one of the four units comprising PPC’s Ptolemaida thermal power station (TPS), left the city of Ptolemaida without heating amid freezing temperatures.

“Our technicians are working tirelessly to restore the problem and we hope that by three in the afternoon we will be able to restart the unit and normalize its operation by this evening,” the unit’s director Vasilis Tsingas told Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

According to Tsingas, the problem was caused by the frost of the past week and affected Kardia III and IV which provide heating to the city of Ptolemaida. It follows a similar breakdown on the same units on Sunday.