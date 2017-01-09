BRUSSELS (ANA/M. Spinthourakis) – ALDE Group leader, Guy Verhofstadt, sent a letter to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras urging him not to extradite the eight Turkish soldiers, citing Turkey’s human rights record and European law which forbids EU member-states to extradite anyone, irrespective of his or her guilt, to a state where he or she would risk facing torture.

“I hope that you share my view about the need to preserve and fully respect fundamental European values and principles, which Greece helped shape throughout European history and which it decided to abide by through its membership of the European Union and the Council of Europe,” Verhofstadt says in the letter.

“I sincerely hope that Greek authorities will be guided by these principles when deciding the fate of the eight Turkish officers,” he added.

The cases of the eight officers are expected to be heard at the Supreme Court in separate hearings this week. All eight officers fled to Greece on a military helicopter, hours after the aborted coup attempt on July 15.