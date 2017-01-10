“Once again we state our determination to find a just and viable solution to the Cyprus problem in the framework of UN resolutions but also of Cyprus’ status as an EU member state,” Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on exiting the Presidential Mansion on Tuesday, following a meeting with the President of the Republic Prokopis Pavlopoulos to brief him on developments concerning the Cyprus issue. He said the Greek side will fully exhaust all options, right up to the last minute, to find such a solution but also that the final result “does not depend on one side only.”

The fact that there was a common view among the political forces on the standing positions of the Greek side was especially positive, Tsipras added, as was the “full support of the Greek political world for the efforts of Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades for a good outcome and a viable and just solution.”

Cyprus’ EU status reinforces the arguments of the Greek side, which considers inconceivable any plan for a solution that allows third countries rights of intervention and occuption troops, he added.

The prime minister noted that any solution must, at the end of the day, be for the benefit of Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, and one that is viable, functional and “removes the fear from the Cypriot people.”

“In this direction, I consider that, apart from a strong national line, a common European line is also formed because these arguments are arguments that are compatible both with international and European law,” he said.

Asked if he will go to Geneva, Tsipras joked that the previous days’ snow had brought Geneva to Athens “so we shall see.”

Pavlopoulos: Discounts on the sovereignty of Cyprus are not acceptable

President Prokopis Pavlopoulos in a meeting with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday said that it is very important that Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has adopted a firm line which is also supported by the majority of political forces in Greece and Cyprus.

“This is even more important when that line is aligned with the international law, mainly the European law, and it also constitutes the European line,” he added.

Moreover, Pavlopoulos stressed that “discounts on the sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus are not acceptable” and “any retreat or withdrawal in this direction would be a violation of international and European law.”

“Greece, like Cyprus, is not willing to accept such retreats,” he stated.