GENEVA (ANA/ S. Aravopoulou) There has been significant progress on territorial issues during the negotiations on the Cyprus issue taking place in Geneva, Cyprus government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said on Wednesday while briefing reporters.

“…this is the first time after 1974 that we are in the very last minute before an exchange of maps on the basis of what has been agreed between the two leaders,” he said.

Christodoulides said that Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci will be meeting again at 17:45 local time to continue talks on territorial issues and, if they agree, then each side will submit its own map and these will be examined by experts if they reflect what has been agreed.

The spokesman said Wednesday’s discussion will also cover governance issues and reported progress on the manner in which the constitution will be modified.

Christodoulides was critical of the leaks appearing in the press, calling them irresponsible, and asked the media to show greater caution.

“Because some behave irresponsibly, because some actions are intended to create problems, because there is no logic to these actions, I would ask that you be careful so that there are no problems,” he said.