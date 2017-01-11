After the corruption prosecutors last week, economic prosecutor Panagiotis Athanasiou requested on Tuesday a full audit into the economic and tax reports of Swiss drug maker Novartis’ offices in Greece, as well of a number of senior executives, to investigate possible tax evasion and money laundering.

The investigation will cover the last decade and follows a separate investigation into alleged bribes paid by the company to doctors and government officials to promote its products.

Athanasiou ordered the opening of all bank accounts related to the company, as initial evidence suggests company executives are included in lists which contain the names of customers with large bank deposits, currently investigated by prosecutors.

A meeting earlier at Maximos Mansion, chaired by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, government ministers and other officials discussed efforts to fight corruption and ways to assist the ongoing probe into Novartis.

mm

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

World Economic Forum: Capitalism needs urgent reform

NEXT ARTICLE

Newspaper publisher, director arrested for libel, attempted extortion after ANEL leader’s lawsuit

Related Post

Kassiopi area privatization concludes

Kassiopi area privatization concludes
/ Dec 29
What it means if Trump names China a currency manipulator

What it means if Trump names China a currency manipulator
/ Dec 29