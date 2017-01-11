U.S. President Barack Obama has been the first commander in chief to widely use social media, and at the end of his farewell speech Tuesday, he sent the most popular tweet sent from the presidential Twitter account.

“Thank you for everything. My last ask is the same as my first. I’m asking you to believe — not in my ability to create change, but in yours,” Obama tweeting, using the @POTUS account.

By noon on Wednesday, the tweet had been retweeted 500,000 times, which eclipses his previous top tweet about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn state bans on gay marriage.

The @POTUS account has over 13 million followers, while the president’s personal account, @BarackObama has more than 80 million followers.

The @POTUS account will be turned over to President-elect Donald Trump once he assumes office on January 20. Trump’s twitter account, @RealDonaldTrump currently has 19.5 million followers.