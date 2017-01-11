Greek authorities on Wednesday arrested a 35-year-old Iranian national and a 42-year-old from Kazakhstan, on the basis of international warrants issued against them.

The Iranian was arrested in Athens by Attica Security Police organised crime officers, on the basis of an arrest warrant issued in Belgium, as a member of an international criminal organisation involved in migrant trafficking from Iran to Europe. The 42-year-old from Kazakhstan was detained by police at Athens international airport on the basis of a warrant issued in his own country, for charges of forming and participating in a criminal organisation, homicide and illegal acquisition, possession, transportation and distribution of weapons.

Both men will be led before an Athens Appeals court prosecutor.

mm

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Greece is No.1 destination for TUI Austria

NEXT ARTICLE

Media executives arrested for libel given three days to prepare defense

Related Post

Tsakalotos: “Conclusion of the second program review feasible for December”

Tsakalotos: “Conclusion of the second program review feasible for December”
/ Dec 11
Female robber prayed on elderly

Female robber prayed on elderly
/ Dec 13
Two Greek finds in Archaeology magazine most important discoveries for 2016

Two Greek finds in Archaeology magazine most important discoveries for 2016
/ Dec 14