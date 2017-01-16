U.S. Vice President Joe Biden says “the international community” must stand up against Russian aggression and urged President-elect Donald Trump to be a strong supporter and partner of Ukraine.

Speaking Monday in Kyiv alongside President Petro Poroshenko, Biden noted Ukraine is “fighting both the cancer of corruption” and “the unrelenting aggression of the Kremlin.”

Comments by Trump in a joint interview with The Times of London and Germany’s Bild newspaper suggested he is looking to cut a deal with Russia over Ukraine’s head, ending sanctions on Moscow in exchange for a deal on cutting nuclear weapons.

Last official trip

This was Biden’s last official visit to Kyiv as vice president, during which he reflected the special focus Ukraine has received under the outgoing Obama administration.

Biden has been the front man for U.S. policy towards Ukraine, visiting the country five times since the 2013-2014 uprising that ousted the pro-Russian government and has kept regular telephone contact with Ukrainian officials.

The U.S. support for Ukraine, which has included the economic sanctions against Russia linked to the annexation of Crimea and a separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine, has contributed to a deterioration in U.S.-Russian relations to their worst since the Cold War.

