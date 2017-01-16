The mayors of Lesvos, Chios, Samos, Kos and Leros, the islands which have been mostly affected by the refugee crisis, requested on Monday a meeting with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras for January 23, sources said.

In a letter sent to the premier, the five mayors say the meeting is needed “to reach a viable solution for the islands which are bearing the brunt of the refugee crisis.” They also say they want to brief him on their “common positions regarding the refugee crisis, always within the context of their willingness to cooperate for the good of the islands.”

According to the same sources, the five mayors are scheduling a joint press conference after their intended meeting at the offices of the Central Union of Municipalities of Greece.