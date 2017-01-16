Greece records second best year in wind power installations in 2016

Greece recorded the second best annual performance after the 2011 record in 2016 with new wind power unit installation with a power of 238.55 MW, the Greek Wind Power Energy Association (ELETAEN) said in a report.

The report said that total wind power in Greece was 2,374.3 MW at the end of 2016, up 11.2 pct compared with 2015. This power is distributed as follows: to non-connected islands 321.2 MW and to the connected system 2,053.1 MW.

Central Greece remained at the top of wind power installation (736.7 MW or 31 pct of total power), followed by the Peloponese (453.9 MW or 19.1 pct) and Eastern Macedonia-Thrace (298.65 MW or 12.6 pct).

The top five energy groups in the sector were:

ΤΕΡΝΑ Εnergy with 460 MW (19.4 pct)

Iberdrola Rokas with 250.8 MW (10.6 pct)

ELTECH ANEMOS (Ellaktor) with 238.6 MW (10.1 pct)

EDF with 238.2 MW (10 pct) and

ENEL Green Power with 200.5 MW (8,5 pct).

Vestas has supplied 51.1 pct of total wind power turbines installed in Greece, followed by Enercon with 22.2 pct, Gamesa with 11.6 pct, Siemens with 8.3 pct and Nordex with 4.8 pct.

In 2016, new wind power turbine suppliers were Vestas 73 pct, Gamesa 17.8 pct and Enercon