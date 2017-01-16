Investors show strong interest in Hellenic Sugar Industry’s property sale

Investment interest in the sale of six real estate assets by Hellenic Sugar Industry SA has surpassed expectations, Pantelis Manis, chief executive of Hellenic Sugar Industrysaid on Monday.

Manis said that this very positive development led Piraeus Real Estate to postpone for one more week, January 23, a deadline for submitting bids by candidates.

In this framework, interested buyers should submit their financial offers for each one of the six properties by January 23, 2017, based on the minimum price set by an independent consultant.

The six property assets are: a factory unit in Larisa for around 8.0 million euros, a factory unit in Xanthi for at least 7.8 million, a real estate asset in Sindos, Thessaloniki at a price of at least 3.0 million euros, an eight-story building in Thessaloniki for 2.9 million, an apartment in Kolonaki, central Athens, for 260,000 euros and offices in central Thessaloniki for 2.73 million euros.