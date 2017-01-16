“We will overcome the crisis with seriousness, credibility and common sense” stated main opposition New Democracy (ND) vice president Costis Hatzidakis in an interview with Realnews Sunday newspaper.

Hatzidakis accused the government of opportunism and ruled out the possibility ND to vote the extension of the contingency mechanism after 2018.

On the early elections issue, he estimated that the matter remains open independent of the course of the negotiations for the second review because “if the government leaves time to pass then it will face the risk of total political vanishing. So, I believe that the self-preservation instinct will lead Mr.Tsipras to elections”.

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

