PASOK still has open political and ideological fronts with the right, says Gennimata

Posted on January 16, 2017, 12:33 pm
Democratic Alliance and PASOK leader Fofi Gennimata on Sunday reiterated her invitation to all members of the area to rally with the Democratic Alliance, in her address to PASOK committee.

We seek to become the big, the progressive majority wave that will have a decisive impact to the developments in Greece. That will impose the national consensus and will guarantee that the country’s course to exit from the crisis will become reality”.

Moreover, she clarified that the party’s line is crystal clear “Autonomous course, distinct and progressive role and reforms. Our strong opposition front against SYRIZA and Independent Greeks should never make us forget that PASOK continues to have open political and ideological fronts with the right.

