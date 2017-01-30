Protesting farmers and livestock breeders at the Central Macedonia roadblock arrived at the Evzones customs post on the border with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) on Monday afternoon, after breaking through a police cordon barring their way shortly after 16:30.

Talking to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA), farmer Giorgos Terzis said that farmers were now organising their tractors and would decide what their next move within the hour.

Earlier, reports had said that more and more farmers were reinforcing a roadblock set up one kilometre from the Idomeni junction and 1.5 kilometres from the border, with new farmers arriving from Kilkis, Giannitsa, Halkidona and elsewhere. A police cordon stationed across the Thessaloniki-Evzones national highway to prevent them reaching the border was taken by surprise and allowed them to get through.

mm

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Pavlopoulos: Austerity a dead-end policy, contrary to EU’s founding principles

Related Post

PASOK still has open political and ideological fronts with the right, says Gennimata

PASOK still has open political and ideological fronts with the right, says Gennimata
/ Jan 16
Eurozone halts Greece debt relief

Eurozone halts Greece debt relief
/ Dec 14
Investors show strong interest in Hellenic Sugar Industry’s property sale

Investors show strong interest in Hellenic Sugar Industry’s property sale
/ Jan 16