10.19am GMT

The Guardian’s Helena Smith says progress is essential at today’s Eurogroup Working Group* meeting, if a deal is to to struck on 20 February when the eurozone’s finance ministers next meet. She reports from Athens:

Greek officials are calling the Euro Working Group – scheduled for this afternoon – crucial.

As the latest Greek crisis plays out, today’s meeting has assumed a significance that few might have expected, even if some officials are saying a solution to breaking the deadlock of stalled negotiations can now only be found at a political level.

“What we are expecting today,” said one government source, “is for all the sides to open their cards to see if they really want an agreement or are still stuck to their positions.” The Greek government had shown it wanted to break the impasse but only “so far as it can go.”

European officials this morning were citied in the Greek media as saying almost no progress had been made since the last Eurogroup in January. Greece’s refusal to legislate fiscal measures up front – measures that would take effect when the country’s current bailout expires in 2018 – and the ongoing rift between creditor institutions over what exactly Athens should do were also cited as the greatest impediments to finding a solution.

If today’s EWG session fails to break the deadlock it is almost certain that auditors will be unable to return to continue the review next week which in turn will limit the prospects of any deal on 20 February when euro area finance ministers next meet.

*The Eurogroup Working Group is composed of representatives from eurozone countries who assist the Eurogroup (finance ministers) and its president (Jeroen Dijsselbloem) in preparing for ministers’ discussions. They meet once a month, ahead of Eurogroup meetings.