The foreign ministers of Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala will meet in Mexico next week to discuss immigration policy responses to Donald Trump’s U.S. presidency, the Honduran ambassador to Mexico said on Wednesday.

Central American ministers want to open lines of communication with Mexico’s Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray to discuss problems with migration and the flow of Central Americans, Alden Rivera said in an interview.

“It’s a first point of contact … we don’t expect to have an answer,” Rivera said.

The meeting between Videgaray and the three Central Americans will take place in Mexico City, Rivera said.

Mexico’s foreign ministry said that there was no meeting officially in the calendar yet.

Rivera said his main concern was a change in U.S. immigration policy and how Mexico reacts to that, which would have an impact on Central America.

Trump has vowed to deport millions of undocumented U.S. immigrants and build a wall along the Mexican border.

“No country is ready for a mass deportation. It would be a big risk. We could fall into a humanitarian crisis,” he said.

In November, Reuters reported that Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala had agreed to join forces to seek support from Mexico to forge a group response to Trump’s government.