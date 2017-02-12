Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias will pay a two-day official visit, the first after the opening of the Greek embassy in Hanoi ten years ago, to Vietnam.

On Monday, Kotzias will meet with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Bhin Minh and with Alternate Foreign Minister Pham Sanh Chau and is also expected to be received by the country’ Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

On Tuesday, the Greek Foreign Minister will visit the mausoleum of Ho Chi Minh where he will lay a wreath and afterwards he will visit General Vo Nguyen Giap’s historic residence.

Later, Kotzias will visit Ho Chi Minh City, the largest city in population in Vietnam and a very important industrial and cultural centre, where he will meet with the chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong. Before departing he will tour the High Tech Park and the War Museum.

The visit aims to further strengthen the, already very good, relations at political level and in parallel to seek ways to broaden the cooperation in culture and education. Moreover, the possibility of a bilateral economic and trade cooperation will be examined with emphasis on the attraction of investments as well as the promotion of joint actions

in the defence industry.

The visit is part of Kotzias’ active foreign policy through which is sought Greece’s promotion into a stable interlocutor with the rapidly developing countries, independent of their geographic position in order Greece to become a bridge of communication of these specific countries’ category with Europe and particularly with the European Union.