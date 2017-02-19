Phantis
Politics Foreign Policy Greece Turkey

Avramopoulos meets Turkish PM Yildirim

mm

Posted on February 19, 2017, 4:49 pm
53 secs

European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos had a meeting with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on the sidelines of the Munich Conference held on Friday in the Bavarian capital. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and the Minister for European Affairs Omar Celik also attended the meeting. The meeting took place in a constructive atmosphere and both sides expressed their commitment to further strengthening of EU-Turkey relations.

The European Commissioner stressed that the EU-Turkey Declaration has contributed decisively to the significant decrease of arrivals from Turkey and stressed that the EU and Turkey should cooperate closely in the fulfillment of the criteria that have been agreed, whilst recognizing the pressure on Turkey because of the situation in its neighborhood. Avramopoulos also noted that the Commission supported decisively the restoration of the constitutional order in Turkey after the failed coup last July.

The Turkish Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister thanked the European Commissioner for the efforts to strengthen the EU-Turkey relations and noted that their relations have improved compared to previous months. The Turkish side said it hopes for the support of the European Commissioner so that progress is achieved and the obstacles are overcome.

Meanwhile, the European Committee will present on March 2 a new progress report on the implementation of the EU-Turkey Declaration.

 

mm

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

‘Early elections if the government cannot conclude the program review’

NEXT ARTICLE

‘Return of Parthenon Marbles an international request’

Related Post

Greek, Turkish Cypriot leaders to hold talks in Geneva

Greek, Turkish Cypriot leaders to hold talks in Geneva
/ Jan 6
Government asks Frontex to guard northern border

Government asks Frontex to guard northern border
/ Dec 13
Deal to reunify Cyprus gains momentum

Deal to reunify Cyprus gains momentum
/ Jan 9