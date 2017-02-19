The shots fired by a Turkish military patrol boat on Friday morning in the area around the island of Farmakonisi, in the eastern Aegean, constitutes an unacceptable act which constitutes a serious violation of International Law, Greek diplomatic sources said.

“Once again in recent weeks, Turkey is proceeding to take unacceptable action, causing great concern for the consequences that this behavior may have on the stability of the wider region. The foreign ministry is taking all appropriate actions by lodging the necessary demarches and briefing friends, allies and international organizations,” the same sources said.