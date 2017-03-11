Strengthening military cooperation between Greece and the United States and the NATO base in Souda Bay, Crete, were the main issues discussed in a meeting between Defense Minister Panos Kammenos and the Deputy Commander of the United States European Command, Air Force Lt. Gen. Timothy M. Ray, at the Defense ministry on Friday.

Kammenos and General Ray also discussed the joint training exercises conducted between units of the Greek and U.S. Armed Forces.

The meeting was attended by Alternate Defense Minister Dimitris Vitsas, the Chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff, Admiral Evangelos Apostolakis, and U.S. Ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey Pyatt. General Ray later met with the Chief of the Hellenic Air Force General Staff, Lt Gen. Christos Christodoulou.

