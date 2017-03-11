Phantis
Politics Greece Turkey

Mitsotakis briefs EPP counterparts, EU and NATO about Turkey’s provocations

mm

Posted on March 11, 2017, 7:39 am
27 secs

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday he informed his counterparts at the European People’s Party (EPP) summit in Brussels as well as top EU and NATO officials about the recent spike in airspace violations in the Aegean by Turkey.

Mitsotakis met with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, the President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani, the President of the EU’s Military Committee (EUMC) General Mikhail Kostarakos and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

“I expressed to everyone my intense concern for the escalation of the provocations in the Aegean from Ankara and of course I informed them about Greece’s standard positions [on the issue],” he said, noting that for the first time Greece witnessed a military exercise of the Turkish Navy with real fire inside Greek waters.

“Greece does not intend to be dragged into an escalation which, as it seems, the Turkish side wants. But it will not allow any provocation to go unanswered,” he said and added Greece wants good neighborly relations with Turkey based on international law and treaties.

mm

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Passenger traffic in Greek airports grew 7.2 pct in Jan-Feb 2017

Related Post

Mitsotakis: Tsipras the ‘prime minister of eternal austerity’

Mitsotakis: Tsipras the ‘prime minister of eternal austerity’
/ Dec 22
Media executives arrested for libel given three days to prepare defense

Media executives arrested for libel given three days to prepare defense
/ Jan 11
China assesses future relations with US under Trump

China assesses future relations with US under Trump
/ Dec 20