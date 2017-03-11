Passenger traffic in Greek airports increased 7.2 percent in the first two months of 2017 compared to the same period last year, data from the Civil Aviation Authority showed on Friday.

The number of passengers in Jan-Feb. totaled 3.75 million, versus 3.49 million in the first two months of 2016.

The total number of flights handled in Greek airports reached 38,298, of which 23,310 were domestic and 14,988 were international, showing a marginal drop of 0.9 percent (-3.6 pct in domestic and +3.5%in international flights), compared with 38,665 flights in the similar period last year.

Specifically for February, passenger traffic (domestic and international) rose 5.4 percent with passengers totaling 1,830,215. The largest traffic was recorded in the airports of Athens, Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Chania and Rhodes.

Athens’ International Airport handled 1,122,420 passengers, Thessaloniki “Macedonia” Airport had 357,502 passengers, Heraklion 74,902, Chania 65,434 and Rhodes 5,910.