Twelve promising Greek startups travelling to SXSW conference in Texas

Twelve dynamic Greek startups will have the opportunity to present their products and services in the “Greek Booth” of South By Southwest (SXSW), one of the largest and most important innovation and technology conferences and festivals held annually in Austin, Texas, on March 10-19.

Greece’s participation is supported and funded by The Hellenic Initiative (THI) and the U.S. Embassy in Greece, with a grant of 50,000 euros.

“THI supports Greek startups, reaffirming its belief that entrepreneurship is a key element in building a new generation of creative and innovative business projects that can contribute to Greece’s future prosperity,” the initiative said in a press release.

The startups participate in this year’s SXSW conference are ASN.gr, Infitheon, Aspalis Concierge, InSybio, Athlenda, SIBA Soft, Centaur Technologies, Tactical Systems, Filmografik Productions, 100mentors, Hopwave and Boardmaps.

In the three previous years, through THI’s support, more than 80 Greek startups had the chance to participate in SXSW Interactive and commence a successful business course. Indicatively, online training and education company Schoox, has managed to raise a total 6.5 million dollars, further boosting and expanding its operations, currently employing over 40 employees in Thessaloniki. Gridmates, an energy donation platform, received the second prize in 2015, for the U.S. Department of Energy in clean tech startups in the US, and was granted a prize of 105,000 dollars.

Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries. Speakers and participants in the events are from the interactive, film, and music industries.