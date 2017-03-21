The government’s exclusive target is to put an end of the programs and to exit this system of surveillance, government vice president Yiannis Dragasakis late on Monday said in statements to public broadcaster ERT.

“Otherwise we will not be able to implement the radical changes that the country needs,” he added.

Referring to the Eurogroup’s decision, he said that it is step towards the conclusion of the program review. “The fact that the negotiations in Brussels continue by Thursday gives the opportunity to solve political and technical issues,” he said.

The Greek government puts pressure to speed up negotiations so that a solution is found on pending issues.

Dragasakis stressed that the agreement can and must be concluded after meeting the target for the end of the program in 2018.

“The Greek side has delivered its promises. It lies with the creditors to do the same. The IMF and Germany must take their decisions,” Dragasakis underlined.

Regarding the delays in the conclusion of the second program review, the government vice president said that “any delays are exclusively due to o divergent and conflicting goals among the lenders.”

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

